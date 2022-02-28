Mayank Agarwal on Punjab Kings' IPL 2022 Line-Up, Coach Dravid & Bubble Life

Having made his international debut at the age of 28, Mayank Agarwal broke into the big stage late in his career but he did so based solely on his domestic form and numbers.

In the 2017-18 season, he scored 2,253 runs in 36 innings, across the three formats of Indian domestic cricket to create the record for the most runs in a season. That performance, which included a triple century in the Ranji Trophy, earned him his maiden India call and he made his debut in Australia later that winter.

Since then, he has played 19 Tests and 5 ODIs for India, scoring four centuries and five half centuries. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has been with Punjab Kings since the 2018 auction and earlier today, he was named the new captain of the franchise ahead of the 2022 season.