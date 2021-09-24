'Ganguly's Played a Huge Role in My Batting,' Says KKR's Star Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer has been a revelation in Dubai with even his skipper Eoin Morgan singling him out for praise and Iyer says that the opportunity he got was all because of a positive attitude he kept during lockdown.

"When you are under lockdown, I think I was really waiting for my opportunity� was very positive that I would get my chance and every activity that I did was directed towards how I was going to play in the match. Whatever practice I did� I think it's paying dividends."

A great Rajinikanth fan, Iyer says his life's biggest moment wold be when he meets the legendary acror. "My life's biggest moment would be when I meet him. I've seen each and every Rajini-starrer film. I remember I was in Indore and especially went to Chennai, bought a ticket at a local theatre to watch his match. I'm such a diehard fan of him.

"My favourite dialogue 'My path is a different path' (translation) is my life's motto," added Iyer.

KKR will next play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 26.