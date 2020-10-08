KKR’s Mystery Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Finally Delivers

It is not just the fast bowlers who hunt in pairs. In T20 cricket or Indian Premier League (IPL) to be precise, bowlers with mystery spin too hunt in pairs.

The art of bowling mystery spin had long been the forte of Sunil Narine at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). But youngster Varun Chakravarthy is fast catching up.

On Wednesday against Chennai Super Kings, Chakravarthy helped turn the game around for KKR by removing MS Dhoni with a delivery that was shaping up to be a leg-break but went straight on as the India legend went down to slog-sweep him to the boundary.