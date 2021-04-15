Unadkat’s 3 & Mustafizur’s 2 Wicket Help Restrict DC to 147/8

RR's Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman joined in when he removed Marcus Stoinis (0) in his first over which he bowled immediately after the end of power-play. His wicket left DC tottering at 37 for four.

Skipper Rishabh Pant (51 off 32 balls), however, scored a half-century to stem the rot. Pant added 51 for the fifth wicket with debutant Lalit Yadav (20 off 24 balls) as DC moved close to hundred.

With Pant at the crease, it looked like DC would get beyond 160. However, two quick wickets put the skids on DC. Pant was run out off a throw from Riyan Parag as he looked to steal a run. Soon Yadav fell to Morris and suddenly DC were on the backfoot again.

Tom Curran (21 off 16 balls) and Chris Woakes (15 not out off 11 balls) took DC to their eventual score.

For RR, Unadkat picked three wickets for 15 runs in his four overs while Rahman took two for 29 in his four overs.