IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant & Co's Treatment of Umpires Highlights Superstar Culture

It is plain and simple in India: cricketers or anyone in particular fear only men of stature and everyone else is kosher to be bullied. We are seeing a fine example of that in the ongoing IPL.

In the early years of the IPL, the world’s best umpires and match referees, who were also part of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s elite panel, were available to officiate in the tournament. No player would dare do the kind of things they have been doing in the last couple of seasons. This is because the powers that be have decided to play safe and ‘encourage’ local talent. That is very good in theory, but does that help the tournament?

You have the world’s best tournament and you compromise on the one fact that actually matters the most, umpiring? This is completely unacceptable.

Hence, we have umpires and match referees affiliated to powerful sections, who get mollified in some way or the other by these appointments. This is not lost on the players who have seen these gentlemen around over the years. So, the behaviour feels justifiable to the players.

This needs to stop pronto.

The appointment of umpires and match referees should reflect the stature of the IPL. They must be the best in the world, irrespective of where they come from. The pressure for this must come from the IPL franchises because they have much more at stake than everyone else connected with the tournament. One bad move by an umpire and they can be out of the title race. We have already seen a few players walking away cursing themselves for a poor call by an umpire, especially Virat Kohli. For a batter already struggling with bad form, Kohli’s stay in one of the games was cut short by another umpiring howler.

Not just the calls on the field, even the push to complete the allotted overs within a stipulated time has gone for a toss. There appears to be no push from the on-field umpires to hasten the movement between the overs and or indeed during an over. The umpires have been a bit too soft and that is also down to inexperience. The players also know that the most they can be penalised is with a hefty fine, which does not count for much.