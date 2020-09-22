RR vs CSK: Umpire ‘Reviews’ Own Out Decision, Sparks Controversy

The third umpire watched the video replays and it became evident that the ball had not carried, touching the ground before falling into Dhoni’s gloves. The decision was eventually reversed, sparking controversy.

Curran took his spot at the striker’s end and Chahar continued to bowl his final over of the innings.

Social media, though, witnessed a furore over the umpires’ decision to refer their own decision, with Dhoni’s wife Sakshi also posting her views on Instagram.

"If you are using the technology, then use it the right way... out is out whether its catch or lbw," she wrote.