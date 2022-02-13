English Cricketers Express Interest To Be Part of a Full-Fledged Women's IPL
Kate Cross took to Twitter to say that she's waiting for a Women's IPL auction.
The IPL Auction 2022 has grabbed a lot of attention with a record number of players having been sold for more than Rs 10 crore and around Rs 600 crore going to be spent in total.
While a lot of domestic as well as international cricketers have praised the auction for the opportunities it opens up for players, many have also been seeking a full-fledged season of the Women's IPL. Though the Women's IPL is a known phenomenon since 2018, in its current form, it is only being played with three teams – far from the number of teams in the Men's IPL.
English cricketer Kate Cross took to Twitter to say that she was waiting for a Women's IPL Auction. She said, "Can’t wait for the day there is a women's one of these! #IPLAuction [sic]."
Responding to her teammate's tweet, Danielle Wyatt said that she had heard that the auction and the tournament might happen next year.
Kate then asked Danielle which team she thought would buy her.
Kate, in a recent video interview with Indian cricketer R Ashwin, had expressed her interest to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the Women's IPL. Only time will tell when the auction for the same will happen and which players will be chosen. But evidently, it is in the works.
According to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, a full-fledged Women's IPL is on the cards, that too, in the tournament mode just like the Men's IPL. Currently, Big Bash is the only women's franchisee tournament happening across the globe, and considering the amount of resources the BCCI has, the Women's IPL can be a reality anytime soon.
