Travel May Have Led to COVID-19 Hitting IPL Bubble: Sourav Ganguly

"No (it was not a mistake to hold IPL). When we decided, the number (of COVID-19 cases) was not even close to this. We did the England tour successfully,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“I really don’t know what led to this situation inside the bio-security bubble. We will have to do a post-mortem and look into the reasons behind this. But travelling could have been an issue,” Sourav Ganguly told Telegraph India.

“Last year in the UAE, everything was restricted to three venues and within a limited area. There was no air travel involved. Here we had six different venues.

When asked about the bio-bubble breach, Ganguly said the report received by the BCCI suggested there had been no breach.

"I don't think so. The report we got is that there's no breach of the bubble. How it happened is very difficult to say. How so many people are getting (infected) in the country is also very difficult to say."

Ganguly was also asked whether the IPL should have been held in the UAE as it was done last year.

"It (holding IPL in UAE) was discussed, but the (COVID-19 cases) in India in February was (virtually) nothing. It has just gone through the roof in the last three weeks. Before that, it was nothing..."

The BCCI chief was non-committal on the prospects of resuming the IPL this year or even which country would host the remainder of the season, stating, "It’s too early to say."