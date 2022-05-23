Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 Challenge: When and Where To Watch Live
Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 Challenge match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST on Monday.
Women's T20 Challenge tournament is all set to begin from Monday, 23 May 2022. The first match will be played between Trailblazers and Supernovas on Monday. A total of four matches are to played in this T20 tournament which is scheduled to go on till Saturday, 28 May 2022.
Women's T20 Challenge 2022 tournament comprises of three teams: Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity. Each team will play against the other two, to eventually decide the contenders of final match on Saturday.
Squads for all the teams were announced earlier this month by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Here are the timing and live streaming details of Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 Challenge match.
Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 Challenge: Match Time
Where to watch the live streaming Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 Challenge match online?
Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 Challenge match live streaming can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Venue: Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 match on Monday will be played at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Where to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 match live on TV?
Live telecast of Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 match can watched on Star Sports Network's TV channels.
Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers' squad, while Supernovas will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Women's T20 tournament.
