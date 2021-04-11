Toss: Warner’s SRH Elect to Chase vs Morgan’s KKR at Chepauk

David Warner has won the toss and elected to chase in their IPL 2021 opener against KKR on Sunday night at the Chepauk.

For the four overseas players slots, KKR have their captain Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shakib-al-Hasan and Pat Cummins.

David Warner, meanwhile said that SRH have chosen to rest Kane Williamson, choosing to go for an extra spinner in Mohammad Nabi.

"This wicket will play a little different, it's a lot drier. There wasn't much dew in the last training session, and so that won't make much of a difference. We know what we can chase to be honest, and we prefer doing that. Our foreign players are myself, Rashid Khan, Nabi and Jonny Bairstow," he said