Toss: Warner’s SRH Elect to Chase vs Morgan’s KKR at Chepauk
Sunrisers Hyderabad have elected to chase in their IPL 2021 opener against KKR.
David Warner has won the toss and elected to chase in their IPL 2021 opener against KKR on Sunday night at the Chepauk.
For the four overseas players slots, KKR have their captain Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shakib-al-Hasan and Pat Cummins.
David Warner, meanwhile said that SRH have chosen to rest Kane Williamson, choosing to go for an extra spinner in Mohammad Nabi.
"This wicket will play a little different, it's a lot drier. There wasn't much dew in the last training session, and so that won't make much of a difference. We know what we can chase to be honest, and we prefer doing that. Our foreign players are myself, Rashid Khan, Nabi and Jonny Bairstow," he said
Harbhajan Makes KKR Debut
Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh is making his debut for KKR in today’s game.
KKR is the third team that the 40-year-old is playing for, having spent nine years between 2008 and 2017 playing with the Mumbai Indians and two years with Chennai Super Kings.
Thought the Hyderabad franchise qualified for the play-offs last year, they have an inferior head-to-head record against their Kolkata counterparts.
SRH have won just seven of the 19 encounters between them and lost 12.
SunRisers Hyderabad XI
David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
