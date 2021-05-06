Pollard & Jadeja Among Top 8 Batting Performances in IPL 2021

Over the years, Sanju Samson has pretty much been a lone ranger for RR. Despite the stardust of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and David Miller, he more often than not ends up doing the heavy lifting for the pink franchise. With leadership duties thrust on his shoulder this year, the stakes were higher than ever before. But Samson had geared up for the challenge.



He walked the talk on captaincy debut, cracking an audacious century in pursuit of a beefy 222 posted by PBKS. Albeit his magnum opus was to no avail as RR tragically went down by a soul-crushing 4 runs, with Samson perishing off the final delivery of the run-fest. Samson finished with the highest score by a Royals' batsman, claiming the honours of becoming the first in the IPL to score a century on captaincy debut, and his third in the tournament.