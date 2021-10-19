'There is No CSK Without Dhoni,' Says N Srinivasan

Dhoni has not openly spoken about his future as a player for Chennai Super Kings specially after the big auction later this year. With two more teams being added to the IPL roster next season, there will be a big auction in December ahead of which team are likely to be allowed to retain only three player. With MSD having crossed 40, he may not be a player the team would like to retain, as they will once again be rebuilding from scratch.

So while he has not spoke about his CSK future, he did indicate that he may come back for the next season. In the post-match interaction with Harsh Bhogle after the final, when Harshan said to MS, "You can be proud of the legacy you've left behind", Dhoni replied, "I still haven't left."