The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Virat’s Bangalore Thrash Chennai
On episode 25 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Virat Kohli-led Bangalore’s win over Chennai on Saturday.
Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a brilliant 52-ball 90* that helped Bangalore post 169/4 after choosing to bat first in Dubai.
Virat’s bowlers didn’t disappoint either. Ambati Rayudu was the highest scorer with 42 off 40 balls as Chennai was restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs.
Bangalore won by 37 runs, their biggest victory over Chennai so far.
