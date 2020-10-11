The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Virat’s Bangalore Thrash Chennai

On episode 25 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Bangalore’s big win over MS Dhoni’s Chennai on Saturday.

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a brilliant 52-ball 90* that helped Bangalore post 169/4 after choosing to bat first in Dubai.

Virat’s bowlers didn’t disappoint either. Ambati Rayudu was the highest scorer with 42 off 40 balls as Chennai was restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs.

Bangalore won by 37 runs, their biggest victory over Chennai so far.