T20 World Cup Irrelevant for Now, We're Playing IPL: Kieron Pollard

"These are guys that have done it for us time and time again. It gets difficult when you have a lot of other people on the outside speaking about this. When these people speak, they don't understand what the persons go through as cricketers. So for us, it's about backing individuals and trying to give them the confidence to do well because they're young, talented individuals."



Pollard didn't want to get into the debate over the pitches for the T20 World Cup, saying the immediate task was to perform in the IPL.



Asked about the pitches at the three venues in the UAE and whether he was concerned about it for the latter part of the tournament and World Cup, the West Indian said, "As I just said, why deal about the T20 World Cup now when we're playing the IPL? Let's deal with the ones in the present and if this is the condition we have to play in to try to win a tournament then as individuals we need to sort of, adjust. You know people are going off about the pitches and the wickets, but at the end of it you can't just get what you want all the time.



"As a professional, as an athlete, you just need to adapt at different times. These sorts of excuses are for you guys to have headlines and say things about cricketers and pull strings at different times. So, for me personally, it's just about trying to stay in the present and deal with what's in front of me and what's in front of the team, Mumbai Indians."