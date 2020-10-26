T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Ben Stokes Stars as Mumbai Humbled

On Episode 45 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Ben Stokes’ magical century that helped Rajasthan beat defending champions Mumbai by 8 wickets on Sunday night.

No Rohit Sharma still for Mumbai and stand-in captain Kieron Pollard elected to bat first after winning the toss. Trouble at the start as they were 101/4 by the 13th over. But Hardik Pandya wanted to celebrate this weekend and he smashed 7 sixes and 2 fours during his 60 off 21 balls to get the team to 195/5.

Any other day and the target would have been out of Rajasthan’s reach but a certain Ben Stokes matched the reputation that precedes him and smashed an unbeaten 107 off 60. With Sanju Samson also scoring 54, Rajasthan simply cruised to victory, with 10 balls to spare!