T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai Are Champions Once Again

On Episode 60 of The T20 Podcast, the last one of the season, Ayaz Memon and I take you through Mumbai’s 5 wicket win over Delhi in the tournament final on Tuesday night in Dubai.

Mumbai were made to bowl first and Trent Boult started the party on the first ball of the match, getting Marcus Stoinis out, caught behind first ball. Ajinkya Rahane was also out in the third over and then Jayant Yadav got danger-man Shikhhar Dhawan in the fourth. Delhi’s score was 22/3 in 3.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then collaborated for a 96-run stand and both made half centuries as Delhi managed to score 156/7.

Mumbai’s chase saw Rohit top score with 68. And by the time he got out in the 17th over, the team was 137/3 and then it was just formalities as Mumbai won by 5 wickets.