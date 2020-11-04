T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Hyderabad in Playoffs, Kolkata Out

On Episode 56 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Hyderabad’s commanding victory over Mumbai that has helped them cruise into the playoffs. Their qualification also means Kolkata are not out of the tournament.

The match saw the return of Rohit Sharma from injury but the Mumbai skipper could make only 4 runs before falling to Sandeep Sharma, who also sent back Quinton de Kock, reducing the defending champions to 39/2 in 4.4 overs.

The team’s top-scorer was Kieron Pollard who made 41 as they posted 149/8 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Warner and Wridhhiman Saha carried their bats with an unbeaten partnership of 151 runs to get Hyderabad past the finish line. Tune in!