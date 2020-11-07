T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Hyderabad Knock Out Virat’s Bangalore

On Episode 58 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I take you through Hyderabad’s 6 wicket win over Bangalore that knocked Virat Kohli’s team out of the tournament.

Eliminator 1 of the playoffs was the first knockout match and Bangalore were put into bat first by David Warner. Jason Holder once again proved just what a great replacement pick he’s been this season, sending back Virat Kohli and and Devdyut Padikkal and reducing Bangalore to 15/2 in 3.3 overs. AB de Villiers once again top-scored for the team and his half century helped them post 131/7.

Wriddhiman Saha sat out of the match due to an injury and Sreevats Goswami opened with David Warner. But the keeper was out to the 4th ball of the chase. Warner fell to a controversial third umpire decision and Pandey was out on 24 and Hyderabad were 55/3 in 8.3. But Kane Williamson and Jason Holder collaborated for a 65-run 5th wicket stand to get Hyderabad one win away from the final.