T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Kolkata’s Bowlers Stun Rajasthan

On episode 12 of The T20 Podcast, Ajaz Memon and I talk about Kolkata’s 37-run comprehensive victory over Rajasthan.

After scoring 174/6 in 20 overs, Dinesh Karthik’s team restricted Steve Smith’s squad to 137/9 in 20 overs, with top scorer Tom Curran (54 not out off 36 balls) being one of just three Rajasthan batsmen to enter double figures.

Pat Cummins struck early with the big wicket of his Australian team mate Steve Smith in the second over of the chase. The in-form Sanju Samson was dismissed by Shivam Mavi in the fifth over which meant that Rajasthan had lost both their highest scoring batsmen thus far this season within the Powerplay. Jos Buttler scored a quickfire 21 off 16 and threatened to get back to the form he displayed last season, before falling to the very first ball of the seventh over bowled by Mavi.

It was all downhill for Rajasthan after that as they failed to get partnerships going. They were reduced to 88/8 in the 15th over with the fall of Jofra Archer. They were dragged to 137/9 by Curran who scored 54 not out off 36 runs and it meant that his unbeaten last wicket stand of 31 runs with Ankit Rajpoot ended up being Rajsthan’s highest on the day.