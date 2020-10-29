After Selection Miss, Suryakumar Yadav Stuns in MI’s Win Over RCB

Yadav added that "a lot of meditation has helped" him in taking the innings deep.

"I was looking to finish the game. I was looking to learn what my game is. Happy to have finished it. Lot of meditation has helped," he said. "I have worked on my game during the lockdown. I used to love playing on the on-side before. Pleased to have finished the game."

Yadav played some scintillating shots, including a flicked six to mid-wicket as well as glide over slips.

However, two shots stood out in his own words. "One over cover to Chahal and the back foot punch off Steyn were my favorites," he said.