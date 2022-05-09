Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out of IPL 2022 Due to Muscle Injury

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” Mumbai Indians’ statement read.

Suryakumar, who came into the season late due to an injury, played 8 games for MI this season, scoring 303 runs with a best of 68 not out. He also scored 3 half-centuries this season.

Mumbai have not had a good season this year and is bottom of the IPL points table after registering 2 wins in 10 games. The Rohit Sharma led side had lost their first 8 games, setting an unwanted record.

After KKR on 9 May, MI will play Chennai Super Kings (12 May), Sunrisers Hyderabad (17 May) and Delhi Capitals (21 May) before they wrap up their forgettable season.