Hope IPL 13 Will Infuse Positivity Among Millions: Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is hoping that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will infuse positive energy into lives of millions of people amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to take place in March but was indefinitely postponed following the outbreak of novel coronavirus. It is now being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with defending champions Mumbai Indians set to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 19 September.