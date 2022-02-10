Stick, Twist & Make It Tick – Chennai Super Kings’ 2022 IPL Auction Mantra

Which brings us to the kind of tack CSK will adopt on 12 and 13 February 2022. Not only do they have to build from scratch, they have to ensure that this team serves them for years to come.

If history is used as an indicator, you can probably bet on CSK leaning towards experience. They anyway don’t pay heed to what others say, and their mantra of banking on veterans has already fetched them incredible success. This time, though, there could be a slight spin to that story.

A couple of months ago, CSK retained Dhoni, Gaikwad, Jadeja, and Moeen. While Dhoni might have entered the twilight of his illustrious career, Jadeja and Moeen are at the peak of their powers. Gaikwad, on the other hand, has burst onto the scene as a precocious youngster.

Even if you discount Dhoni, CSK have enough of a core to sustain themselves for the next three years. The Yellow Army, though, would know the value of a seamless transition, meaning that they might want to bring a few youngsters through the door too.

These youngsters wouldn’t just get a chance to learn from cricketers of the ilk of Dhoni, Jadeja, and Moeen, they will, in all likelihood, replace them and become the flag-bearers of the franchise.

As absurd as it might sound, CSK could prioritise players who are either at the peak of their powers or are just on the verge of unlocking their true potential.

CSK might bid for players who won’t make you jump out of your seats – all while ensuring that the CSK whole remains greater than the sum of its parts. And their emphasis, as always, will be on Indian players.

However, if CSK find someone (hello, Ishan Kishan, Kagiso Rabada, and Shahrukh Khan) who they feel can be the face of their franchise for the next 10 years – much like Dhoni was in 2008, they might just, in contrast to their reputation, break the bank.