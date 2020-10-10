After Loss to DC, Smith Comments on Defeat & Stokes’ Availability

The run of defeats has also coincided with a downturn in form for Smith and Sanju Samson. On Friday, Smith scored 24, which was the first time in four games that he crossed over into double digits. Samson, meanwhile, scored 5, which follows up on scores of 8, 4 and 0 in the last three matches.

"At the moment it doesn't seem to be going our way. I'm not batting too well either. I did feel good tonight with the bat but didn't get hold of one that I feel I should have," he said.

All-rounder Ben Stokes joins the team after completing his mandatory quarantine on Saturday. "Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow," said Smith.