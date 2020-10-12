Tewatia Just Thrives in Those Pressure Situations: Steve Smith

Tewatia was unbeaten on 45 off 28 balls while 18-year-old Parag hit the winning runs with a six to complete the innings on 42 off 26.

"He was magnificent [Parag]. It wasn't the easiest wicket; was a bit slow and the square boundaries here are quite big too. He was busy at the start of his innings which we wanted him to be," said Smith.

"And then we've seen how powerful and innovative he is with the different shots he can play. Proud of him that he could come back in and score some runs straight up. Hopefully, it sets him up for a good finish to this IPL."