SRH's Umran Malik Delivers the Fastest Ball of IPL 2022 against DC

Umran, who has been enthralling cricket fans with his searing pace in the cash-rich league is learning the tricks from Dale Steyn, ex-South Africa great, who is currently serving as Hyderabad's pace bowling coach.

"It's great to see someone run in and bowl 150kmph an hour. Very often we try and create guys to make them more aware like change your pace, do this and that. But I think Umran is out and out raw. It's great to just let him loose and do what he does, which is great because you don't want to change people and block him off too much," an elated Steyn said about Malik.

"To watch him bowl at 150 clicks an hour consistently is super exciting, not just for me but for everyone watching the game at home or in the stadium. It's not great to face but it's super exciting," he added.

Earlier, the young cricketer had bagged his maiden IPL five-for in the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Malik's spell of 4-0-25-5 - the best of IPL 2022 so far - rattled Gujarat's top and middle-order in the 196-run chase.

In his 10 IPL games so far this season, the SRH speedster has picked 15 wickets.