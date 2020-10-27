SRH Drop Bairstow vs DC, Wriddhiman Saha Stuns in Opener’s Role

After their tough loss in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) decided to bench Jonny Bairstow in a bid to strengthen their middle-order.

They brought Wriddhiman Saha in his place at the top and also included Kane Williamson to strengthen the middle.

Bairstow has five century stands with SRH skipper David Warner in the IPL but this season, he’s made 345 runs in his 11 outings.