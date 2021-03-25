Shreyas Iyer Out of IPL 2021? Team Owner’s Tweet Has Fans Worried

Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder during the ODI series-opener against England on Tuesday night in Pune and according to reports, he has been ruled out of the rest of the series and also the first half of the IPL.

However, Iyer’s IPL franchise owner Parth Jindal’s tweet on Thursday morning has fans worried about the severity of the injury.

‘Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper Shreyas Iyer - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup,’ he tweeted.