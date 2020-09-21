Wasn’t Easy to See the Game Turning in Different Directions: Iyer

Rabada bowled the Super Over and took the two required wickets when KXIP were on just two runs. Shreyas also reckoned that the sixth over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin was also an important turning point.

Ashwin, playing against the team he captained last season, took a wicket off his very first ball of the match and another off the fifth ball of the over.

"It was important for us to get wickets, since the total was small, and I knew if I saved KG's over for the end it would be helpful. Ashwin's over was a key one, and it changed the game in our favour, but that's what T20 cricket is," he said.

Ashwin injured himself while fielding and walked off with a sling and an ice pack on his hand. Shreyas said that the physio will take the final call, although the spinner himself is confident of playing the next match. "Ashwin says he'll be ready for the next game, but in the end the physio is going to decide," he said.