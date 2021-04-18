Dhawan’s 92 Sets Up Delhi’s 6 Wicket Victory Over Punjab Kings

After faltering in the last match, Delhi’s openers once again were on their A-game as they crossed the 50-run mark in the fifth over. In fact Dhawan hit Shamsi for three boundaries in the over to get the score to 57/0 after 5 overs.

Arshdeep Singh though got Punjab the big breakthrough in the very next over with Prithvi Shaw caught by Chris Gayle on a 17-ball 32.

Steve Smith, playing his debut game for Delhi Capitals, mostly watched the action unfold from the non-striker’s end as Shikhar Dhawan switched gears and hit some big boundaries. The former Aussie captain’s stint in the middle was ended five overs later when he was caught off Meredith on 9, having faced 12 deliveries.