Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Made DC Innings Look Better: Pant

The win was DC's fourth in five matches and took them to the top of the table. They now face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday after which they travel to Kolkata.

"Most things are sorted out but we need to try out a few options for the Kolkata matches. We are just looking to win each and every match and improve every day," said Pant.

"The competition in the team is very good. When you see, there is a lot of gun bowling that we have. We can't make everyone play. But at the end of the day, if you have good options like that, it is always great for the side," he said.