From India to the IPL: Do You Read Me?

Never mind Mars, the IPL is actually taking place in a galaxy far, far away. Until Sunday, 25 April, the single acknowledgement of India’s COVID tsunami used to come in the form of commentators either reading out messages or speaking in their own words. But not too many.

It was as if Indian cricket’s panjandrums have decided that the IPL’s viewer-fans should be overdosed on a cocktail of uppers: Top-volume commentary, the amped artificial surround sound of crowds (a TV innovation born out of the pandemic) filmy beats, and relentless sponsor mentions, at least one an over. To take the viewer’s mind off the bad stuff.

Along with its many other roles offering sporting contest and cricketainment plus wealth and employment generation, the IPL has now manfully also taken on the task of national mood-elevator and mass-gathering-prevention machine.

Is this not contribution enough, dammit?

Most profuse apologies to all hurt sentiments, but no.