Shane Watson Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket 

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson on Tuesday, 3 November, announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket after the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) league stage exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Watson, part of Australia’s 2015 ODI World Cup winning, had called time on his international career in 2016 and made his last appearance in the Big Bash League in 2019.

"It all started as a dream as a young kid saying to my Mum, as I watched a Test match, that I want to play for Australia. Now as I officially announce my retirement from all cricket I feel crazily lucky to live my dream," Watson said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.