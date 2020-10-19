Shami Was Clear, Wanted to Bowl 6 Yorkers in Super Over: KL Rahul

“You can never prepare for Super Overs. No team does. So you have to trust your bowler's gut. You trust your bowler, and let them believe their instinct and gut. He (Shami) was very clear he wanted to go six yorkers. He has been phenomenal, and keeps getting better every game. It is important that senior players win the games for the team," said Rahul.

While Punjab played the first-ever double Super Over of the IPL’s history, the team has already been part of another Super Over game earlier in the tournament, a match that they eventually lost to Delhi on 20 September.

"It is not the first time. But we don't want to make a habit out of it. We will take the two points in the end. It doesn't always happen the way you plan so you don't really know how to stay balanced. I was just hoping we get over the line because the boys have been working really really hard. In the games that we have lost, even then we have played well and just not been able to get over the line," said Rahul.