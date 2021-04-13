Sanju Samson Refuses Run on Second-Last Ball, Twitter Has Its Say

While many on social media called out the RR skipper for his ‘selfish’ call, Rajasthan Royal’s Director of Cricket chose to praise the 26-year-old’s self-belief.

"I think Sanju backed himself to get the job done and he nearly did. He was five or six yards short of hitting the last ball for a six and sometimes when you know you're hitting the ball well and you're in form and you believe that you can do it, you've got to take that responsibility. And it was really encouraging to see Sanju do that,” said Sanga.

"We can always talk about a missed single here or there but the crucial thing for me is the players' belief in attitude and commitment and they know what their strengths are. And Sanju took it upon himself to finish that game and he just fell a few yards short. That happens, but the next time I believe he'll hit it that 10 yards further to win us the game."