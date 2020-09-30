Not Thinking About India Berth, Focused on IPL: RR’s Sanju Samson 

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson has taken the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm. He is one of the six players to have scored two half-centuries so far this season and one of two players – apart from his captain Steve Smith – to have scored half-centuries in both matches he has played in thus far. His strike rate of 214.86 is also the highest thus far.

Samson's performances have led to increasing calls for him to be the first choice wicketkeeper for India in shorter format but the 25-year-old Kerala batsman said that he was focused only on playing as well he could for the Royals.