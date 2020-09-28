Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia Steal The Show in Grand Style

For a while, Samson had able help at the other end in the form of his captain Steve Smith. However, after the latter departed for 50 off 27 balls, it momentarily became a one-man show. While Samson was making it look like the stadium is too small for a batsman of his standard, Tewatia was hardly able to get bat on ball.

Tewatia's arrival at the crease prompted Rahul to throw the ball to his spinners. The 27-year-old first struggled to score against Glenn Maxwell, and then against Ravi Bishnoi. Images of Vijay Shankar's nightmare in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh came to mind as Tewatia absorbed dot ball after dot ball. He had made just five runs off the first 13 balls he had faced and his first six came off the 20th.

However, the form Samson was in at the other end it looked like he could knock off 84 runs from 30 balls on his own if he was able to rotate the strike well enough. He hit three sixes in the 16th over of Maxwell to keep RR's hopes alive but those were promptly dashed when he fell to Mohammed Shami off the first ball of the next over. He made 85 off 42 balls and it is the first time in his IPL career that he had scored fifties in consecutive matches.

Uthappa ended the Shami over with consecutive fours but that only meant that it was the struggling Tewatia coming on strike at the start of the 18th over.