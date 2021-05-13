Sangakkara Mighty Impressed with Sakariya’s Attitude, IPL Exploits

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara was effusive in his praise for Chetan Sakariya, conceding that he was surprised with the way the young left-arm rose to the occasion in IPL 2021.

Sakariya picked seven wickets in seven matches for RR and conceded 8.22 runs an over. His proclivity for yorkers and the array of well-disguised variations kept batsmen on a leash.

Sakariya ran in at full throttle and gave it his all irrespective of the match situation, something which caught the Sri Lankan legend’s eye.



"Chetan Sakariya was a revelation. His attitude and ability to build pressure and of course his skill. It's wonderful to have him in the side," Sangakkara said during a webinar conducted by the franchise on Thursday.