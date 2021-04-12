Samson Century Not Enough as Rajasthan Lose to Punjab on Last Ball

Sanju had completed his century in the 18th over by the end of which RR needed 21 runs off 12 balls to win the match.

However, the first ball of Riley Meredith’s 19th over got Punjab back into the game with Rahul Tewatia reaching for a wide ball and in the process nicking it to KL Rahul behind the stumps.

Chris Morris was then the last of Sanju’s partners as RR needed 13 off the last over and 5 runs off the last two balls.

However, Sanju refused to take a run on the second last ball after he had hit it to deep extra cover, which could have fetched them a run, even a double. Instead, he elected to take strike for the last ball but holed out to deep extra cover as his side fell short by four runs.

The team eventually fell short by 4 runs as the RR skipper got out after making 1 63-ball 119.