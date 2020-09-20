‘Are There Any Doubts’: Tendulkar Backs Mumbai to Win IPL 2020

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has no doubts as to which team he is supporting this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tendulkar, who captained the Mumbai Indians from the inaugural season in 2008 till 2011, said that he favours the reigning champions to defend the title while adding that all teams in the tournament are on equal footing.

"Of course, the Men in Blue, are there any doubts? I've always been in blue everywhere. When Mumbai and Indians come together then it becomes Mumbai Indians," Tendulkar told Aakash Chopra on the latter's Youtube channel.