'Top of the Moon Feeling,' Says Ruturaj After Winning IPL Title and Orange Cap

Chasing 193 in the final, the way KKR openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer started the chase, it looked like the target would not be that difficult. But once they were out, Kolkata's chase fell through as they lost wickets at regular intervals to end up with 165/9 in their 20 overs.

The seeds of Chennai's commanding win were sown by Faf du Plessis, who led the way with a magnificent 86 off 59 balls and also forged a 61-run opening stand with Gaikwad that set the base for Chennai to eventually score 192/3. During KKR's chase, the two double-wicket strikes from Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK come out on top.