Ruturaj Gaikwad's Last-Ball Century Sets Ablaze IPL 2021

Ruturaj also became the seventh Chennai Super Kings batsman to get past 500 runs in an IPL season. Suresh Raina, who batted at No. 3 on Saturday, has done it three times for the three-time IPL champions.

Despite his slim figure, the CSK opener Ruturaj is capable of hitting big sixes. He already has struck 20 sixes this season in 12 matches, so far.

Gaikwad, who hails from Pune, has been a consistent performer for his state team Maharashtra. He was the highest run-getter for Maharashtra in the league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2018-19.

He rose through the age-group system of the Maharashtra team and consistently made it to the India A side as well. His batting revolves around deft touches and timing than the modern-day power-hitting module that we see with most young batsmen.

At the IPL 2019 Player Auction, the Chennai Super Kings secured his services at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He has already repaid them handsomely.