Ruturaj Gaikwad One of the Most Talented Youngsters Around: Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was all praise for Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday after the 23-year-old opener scored a second consecutive half-century to lead his team to victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the two sides at the Dubai International Stadium.

"We'd seen him in the nets sessions but unfortunately for him, he came (to Dubai) and tested positive for COVID. Usually you get well in 12 or 10 days, it took him 20 days. SO there wasn't much time for us to look at him. Unfortunate, but he'll remember this season because he was able to showcase the talent he has," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony in which Gaikwad won his second Player of the Match award on the trot.