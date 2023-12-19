Join Us On:
RR Squad for IPL 2024: Full Squad of Rajasthan Royals in IPL Auction

RR Squad for IPL 2024: List of complete Rajasthan Royals team members in IPL Auction.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
IPL
1 min read
RR Squad for IPL 2024: Full Squad of Rajasthan Royals in IPL Auction
RR Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.

The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.

IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Rajasthan Royals

  1. Adam Zampa

  2. Avesh Khan (T)

  3. Dhruv Jurel

  4. Donovan Ferreira

  5. Jos Buttler

  6. Kuldeep Sen

  7. Kunal Rathore

  8. Navdeep Saini

  9. Prasidh Krishna

  10. R. Ashwin

  11. Riyan Parag

  12. Sandeep Sharma

  13. Sanju Samson

  14. Shimron Hetmyer

  15. Trent Boult

  16. Yashaswi Jaiswal

  17. Yuzvendra Chahal

  18. Rovman Powell

Topics:  IPL 2024   IPL 2024 Auction 

Published: 
