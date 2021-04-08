RCB Has the Strongest Squad in IPL 2021: Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said this year's Indian Premier League will be competitive just like the one last year in UAE since teams won't be having any home advantage for the second edition in succession.

"There is nothing quite like playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium (RCB's home ground in Bengaluru) in front of your home crowd. I understand and agree with that. Obviously, the fans are going to miss watching us play -- such is the time that we in right now," said Kohli on the eve of his franchise's season-opener against Mumbai Indians.