Suryakumar Yadav on Sacrificing His Wicket for Rohit Sharma
MI had won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 before Tuesday’s triumph.
Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said that the team members, on their bus journey to the stadium for the final, chatted regarding breaking the jinx of not having won consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) titles.
Till last season, Mi had won four titles, but never in consecutive years. In fact the only team to have done so before were Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011.
"It's an amazing feeling. Before coming here we had a chat in the bus and the team meetings that we have won tournaments in alternate years - odd years - we wanted to break that jinx and create history," said Suryakumar Yadav after the game.
For Suryakumar however, the stay in the middle was a short one as he and Rohit Sharma had a moment of miscommunication and he sacrificed his wicket for the already well set captain. Rohit kicked on from there and took Mumbai to the cusp of victory.
“Rohit was batting very well at that moment. Most importantly he has been anchoring the innings a lot since first game. I don't mind sacrificing my wicket for him at all.”
Meanwhile, MI captain Rohit Sharma said given the form, it was he who should have walked back to the hut.
“The kind of form he was in, I should have sacrificed my wicket for Surya. But throughout the tournament he has played some incredible shots,” Rohit said after the game.
Speaking about the build up to the big final, the stylish right hander said that they had been told to simply express themselves.
"Preparations, processes, and routine were important," said Suryakumar on the importance of planning with the support staff.
"The support staff said that they will take care of preparations, process and asked us to express ourselves."
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who had a rare day when he went wicketless, said that the team was desperate to break the jinx.
"Very happy; we have worked hard. We started preparing before others; we worked through the process. We wanted to break the jinx of winning every two years. Very happy as a team. It means a great deal," said Bumrah after the title-winning campaign.
For Mumbai this title is also the first they have won when chasing.
