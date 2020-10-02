After Raina & Kohli, Rohit Sharma Crosses 5,000-Run Mark in IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has become the third batsman in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score 5,000 runs.

He achieved the feat during Mumbai Indian's emphatic 48-run win over Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, 1 October, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Mumbai posted a monstrous total of 191/4, in which Rohit contributed with 70 off 45 deliveries. In reply, Kings XI could muster 143/8 in their allotted 20 overs.