Rohit Sharma Talks About How Mumbai Will Handle Malinga’s Absence

The match marks the 150th game for West Indies limited overs captain Kieron Pollard in an MI shirt. "Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always does," said Rohit.

"Malinga is like Pollard, has been a massive player for us. It was unfortunate that he couldn't make it due to personal reasons. That gives an opportunity to others. We need to enjoy our cricket as a squad."

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik chose to field first, despite teams batting first winning three of the four games that have been played in the season thus far. "We will bowl first. We saw the first game, there was some dew, so we want to make use of it. Really proud to start the tournament today. We got (Eoin) Morgan, (Pat) Cummins, (Andre) Russell and (Sunil) Narine. I think they're really looking forward to this. We are also looking forward to it for the young guys," said Karthik.