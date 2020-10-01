Rohit & Pollard-Pandya Help Mumbai Post 191/4 vs Kings XI Punjab
Rohit Sharma scored his second half century of the 2020 IPL season, against Kings XI Punjab.
A captain’s knock from Rohit Sharma and a solid last over charge from Kieron Pollard has helped Mumbai Indians post 191/4 in their 20 overs.
KL Rahul won the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and – unsurprisingly – elected to bowl first. Mumbai had Rohit and Quinton de Kock come out to open and the South African fell on a five-ball duck.
Rohit, however, continued on, scoring his second half century of the season. He eventually got out on a 45-ball 70 off a brilliant boundary line effort by Glenn Maxwell who pushed the ball in just in time for Jimmy Neesham to take the catch.
Last match’s star Ishan Kishan was Krishnappa Gowtham’s only wicket of the match as he got out on 28.
Rohit was the last wicket to fall, going in the first ball of the 16th over. The team’s score was 124/4.
Hardik Pandya then came in to join Kieron Pollard and the two added 67 runs to the team’s total. Pollard smashed four sixes in the last over, bowled by Gowtham, as they posted 191/4.
