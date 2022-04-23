IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Amre & Shardul Fined for Breach of Conduct vs RR
Rishabh Pant and Pravin Amre have been fined 100% of their match-fee. Amre also has been handed a one-match ban.
As a result of the dramatic final over in the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals game at the Wankhede, the troika of Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Pravin Amre have been fined by the BCCI.
The captain of DC, Pant, and Pravin Amre have been fined 100% of his match fee, while Shardul Thakur has been fined 50 percent of his fee.
DC’s assistant coach, Amre, has also been handed a one-match ban for his offence.
The IPL confirmed the fines and ban in a statement on Saturday morning.
What Happened in the Final Over?
Delhi looked like they were in the game till the very end, when 36 runs were needed from the final 6 deliveries. Rovman Powell was the batter at the crease and he smashed Obed McCoy for three big sixes off the first three deliveries.
But then drama ensued.
The third delivery had looked to be above waist high and Delhi's dugout collectively looked to the umpire to call it a no ball, or ask for a referral. When no such decision was made, a furious Rishabh Pant could be seen gesturing for his players to leave the field of play.
Pant even sent Pravin Amre, one of the team's coaches, out in the middle to take the matter up with the umpire. Batters Powell and Kuldeep Yadav though stayed at the crease.
Amre was not entertained by the umpire and asked to go back out of the field of play, and finally the game resumed.
